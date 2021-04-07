Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.04). Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $8.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,473. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

