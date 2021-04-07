Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.05. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. 1,936,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,932. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

