Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,878. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 271,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.