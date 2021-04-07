Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.83. Globant posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $6.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.29. 190,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.24.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

