Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -530.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 613,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

