Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report sales of $6.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.24 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $24.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.05 billion to $25.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.27 billion to $26.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

MOH opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.05. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $137.17 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

