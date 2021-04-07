Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

