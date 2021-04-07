Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. PAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $787.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

PAE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.74. 379,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $813.43 million, a P/E ratio of 124.86 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.