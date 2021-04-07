Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report sales of $46.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $46.48 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $194.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.44 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PGC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after buying an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.