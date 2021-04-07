Zacks: Brokerages Expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report sales of $305.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $277.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RP. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.28.

Shares of RP opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

