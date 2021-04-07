Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 39,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $2,387,385.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636,975 shares of company stock valued at $100,101,615. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 63.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 161,386 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

