Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce $42.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $102.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $907.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.62 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

SIX stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

