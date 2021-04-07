Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Earnings of $6.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $21.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $22.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $468.74 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $290.52 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

