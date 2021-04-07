Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $366.75 Million

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $366.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.25 million and the lowest is $348.50 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $356.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $191.65 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.