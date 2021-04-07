Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

NYSE UHS opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $143.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

