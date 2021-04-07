Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $2,948,637.12 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $7.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.28. 923,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,570,000 after acquiring an additional 165,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,225 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

