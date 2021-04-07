Zano (ZANO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $107,276.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002555 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $107,276.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,877.88 or 1.00167196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.07 or 0.00459772 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00835123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.62 or 0.00321605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096645 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,615,326 coins and its circulating supply is 10,585,826 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

