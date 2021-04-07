ZB Token Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $214.07 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZB Token has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00055670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.68 or 0.00633802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.