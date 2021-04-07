ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $15,887.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00303122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00133978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,162,909 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.