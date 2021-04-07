ZCore (ZCR) Reaches Market Cap of $567,201.10

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. ZCore has a market cap of $567,201.10 and approximately $3,713.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,326,113 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

