Zealium (NZL) Market Cap Reaches $63,724.47

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $63,724.47 and approximately $31.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,130,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,130,884 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

