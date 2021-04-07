Zebi Token (ZEBI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,335.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 90.8% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $27,335.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00271275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.29 or 0.00775927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.60 or 1.00294675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 994,410,524 coins and its circulating supply is 747,161,738 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.