Zeepin Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $857,145.52 and $99,158.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00270434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00804287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.95 or 1.00744248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

