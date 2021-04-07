Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $784,690.46 and approximately $111,336.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00258171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.08 or 0.00742606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,146.79 or 0.98783720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin's official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin's official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

