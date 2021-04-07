Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00310569 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00153438 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00133156 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

