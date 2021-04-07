Zen Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $29.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

