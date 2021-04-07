ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,961.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $2,961.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.05 or 0.00310741 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00027253 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

