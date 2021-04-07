Zero 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,819.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $85,819.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00305171 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00153104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00122993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,853,038 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

