Zero (ZER) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Zero has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.92 million and $61,964.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00311636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00153234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00130623 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,855,355 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

