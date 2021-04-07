ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.88 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 70% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $98.97 million and approximately $33.88 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.00629859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00078660 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

