Zetacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,067.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Zetacoin has a market cap of $127,661.86 and approximately $6,067.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,478.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.42 or 0.01102053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00428726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,800,792 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.