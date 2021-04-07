Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Hits $801,075.63

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $801,075.63 and $32,025.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00055423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.44 or 0.00628393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

