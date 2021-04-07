Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading Up 5.6%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) shares shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $68.65. 253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zhongsheng Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Chrysler, Volvo, and Imported Volkswagen; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

