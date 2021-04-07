Zilla Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $487,067.57 and $9,568.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00627270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

