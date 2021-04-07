ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $25.92

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $27.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.