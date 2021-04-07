ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $36,367.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00260221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.46 or 0.00760213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,393.03 or 1.00526028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016260 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

