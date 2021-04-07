Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,022.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $58,560,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

