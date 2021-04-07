ZINC (ZINC) Market Cap Hits $154,488.25

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. ZINC has a market cap of $154,488.25 and $757.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

