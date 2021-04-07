Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $4,344,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $84,495,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

