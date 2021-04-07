ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZIZTF stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. ZIP has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

