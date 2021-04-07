ZKSwap Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00005637 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $631.71 million and approximately $72.19 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00071300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00273395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.40 or 0.00797081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,091.86 or 1.00589971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017292 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

