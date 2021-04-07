ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 186,721 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $8,841,239.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,239.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $14,989,069.62.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 3,460,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

