ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Up 2.6%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.26. Approximately 1,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,403,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $13,322,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,322,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,989,069.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,755,769 shares of company stock valued at $255,223,773 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,628,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 320,352 shares during the last quarter.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.