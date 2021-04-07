ZPER Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 81.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $574,479.99 and $125.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 82.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00066418 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003663 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.