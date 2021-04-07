ZPER Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One ZPER coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $457,633.04 and approximately $113.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZPER has traded down 81.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

