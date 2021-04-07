ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 77.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 68.1% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $425,114.66 and $1,135.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00465272 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,314,726,602 coins and its circulating supply is 15,220,368,868 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

