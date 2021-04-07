ZumCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $919,813.54 and approximately $25.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.