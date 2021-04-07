ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.