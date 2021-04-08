-$0.16 EPS Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

ACB opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.