-$0.17 EPS Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $172,200 in the last 90 days. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 94,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

